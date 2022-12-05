Women Not a Factory of Childbirth: Assam CM on Ajmal’s Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashing out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that a woman is not a factory for childbirth and that he should only give suggestions if he can nurture those children.
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments come after Badruddin Ajmal’s remarks on Hindu women on Friday.
Addressing a public meeting in Bongaigaon on Monday, the Assam chief minister said, “A woman is not a factory for childbirth. If a woman gives birth to many children, it will affect her physically, it will also affect our society and Assam will be destroyed.”
“If women give birth to more children, then Ajmal should nurture the children till they grow up and pay for their expenses,” CM Sarma further said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that Ajmal is making controversial statements to appease a certain section of the society for vote bank politics. He also urged Muslim sisters not to listen to Ajmal and do not give birth to more than two children.
"I say that I do not want your votes, but I would still urge the Muslim women not to follow Ajmal's preaching. You should do good to your children by making them doctors, engineers and teachers so that the people of our Muslim community can also be free from people like Ajmal. I have seen that the women of the Muslim community living in Upper Assam give birth to only two to three children," the chief minister said.
Ajmal had grabbed headlines with his comments on the Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.
A day after making controversial remarks on Hindus, he however had expressed 'apology' saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.
"I had no intentions of hurting the sentiments of any community. I deeply regret my statement. Being a senior leader, I should not have made such comments. I apologise to everyone who were hurt by my remarks. I am ashamed of the statements. All I want is for the government to do justice to the minorities and give them education and employment," said Ajmal.