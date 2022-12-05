Women Not a Factory of Childbirth: Assam CM on Ajmal’s Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashing out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that a woman is not a factory for childbirth and that he should only give suggestions if he can nurture those children.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments come after Badruddin Ajmal’s remarks on Hindu women on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting in Bongaigaon on Monday, the Assam chief minister said, “A woman is not a factory for childbirth. If a woman gives birth to many children, it will affect her physically, it will also affect our society and Assam will be destroyed.”

“If women give birth to more children, then Ajmal should nurture the children till they grow up and pay for their expenses,” CM Sarma further said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that Ajmal is making controversial statements to appease a certain section of the society for vote bank politics. He also urged Muslim sisters not to listen to Ajmal and do not give birth to more than two children.