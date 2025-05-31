Guwahati: BJP MP Faces Fierce Backlash from Flood-Hit Rukminigaon Residents

In a scathing display of public resentment, BJP Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi faced the wrath of angry locals during her visit to flood-hit Rukminigaon. Locals battered by days of waterlogging and neglect chanted “Go Back” slogans and demanded answers from the MP.

The situation turned tense as the MP attempted to assess the flood situation, only to be met with sharp rebukes from the locals. One irate resident, visibly frustrated, demanded accountability and questioned the MP’s sudden appearance.

“Come down, madam! Come down. There is no flood water here", a local man shouted, reflecting the widespread dissatisfaction with the BJP-led government’s response to the crisis.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the MP. Where is our MLA Atul Bora? Has he disappeared? We’ve never seen him around either. Relief should be delivered door-to-door. Can a household survive with just two litres of water? Instead of token relief, remove the floodwaters. Has Guwahati become flood-free yet? What will happen to us if the water isn’t cleared today? There’s no electricity, no drinking water, no water to bathe — how are we supposed to survive? Are we to live like this forever? This is my question to the government,” another resident said.

Despite lofty claims of transforming Guwahati into a “Smart City,” the administration has been unable to deliver even basic flood mitigation measures, leaving residents in despair year after year.

