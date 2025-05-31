Heavy Rains Trigger Floods Across Assam; Over 12,000 People Affected

Assam continues to grapple with the dual challenge of rural and urban flooding as heavy rainfall continues to affect various parts of the state. According to a preliminary report issued at 9 am on Saturday, three districts — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat- have been affected by floodwaters, impacting eight Revenue Circles across the state.

Advertisment

As per the latest data, a total of 11 villages and 1,856 people have been affected in these districts. The district-wise distribution includes Dhemaji (2 Revenue Circles), Lakhimpur (4 Revenue Circles), and Golaghat (2 Revenue Circles).

Information regarding the quantity of essential relief materials such as rice, dal, salt, and mustard oil is currently not available. No casualties due to the rural flood have been reported in the last 24 hours.

In addition to rural flooding, urban flooding has also been reported in three districts—Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Cachar—affecting five Revenue Circles and 17 villages, with a total of 10,150 people impacted.

Authorities have opened two relief camps and one relief distribution centre to support the affected urban population. Presently, 10 individuals are staying in these camps. Similar to the rural flood situation, exact figures on distributed relief materials remain unavailable.

Tragically, five people have lost their lives due to a landslide in Kamrup Metropolitan district in the last 24 hours. Additionally, a ring bundh breach has been reported at the North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur district, raising further concern about the region’s flood preparedness and infrastructure resilience.

In response to the situation, SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed and are actively carrying out evacuation operations since early morning.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Steps Up Flood Relief Measures; Officials Deployed at Camps