Body Found in Drain Near ISBT Guwahati

The body of an unidentified person was recovered from a drain near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area on Wednesday morning.
Sources informed that the body was found floating in a drain, close to Srimanta Sankardev's Satra located in the area. His body was found in a decomposed state by passersby, who immediately alerted the police.
The identity of the deceased and the cause of his death is yet to be established.
The police later arrived at the scene and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.