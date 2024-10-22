Assam: Body of Man Discovered in Tinsukia; Family Suspects Foul Play

A shocking murder has unfolded in Assam’s Tinsukia, where the body of a man was discovered early Monday morning in a forest.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Samir Gohain, a resident of Natun Gaon in Guijan, Tinsukia district, who had been reported missing since Saturday.
Family members suspect foul play, pointing to a woman from the same village as the prime suspect. It has been revealed that Samir had been in a close relationship with this woman, raising suspicions about her involvement in his death. The family has obtained a phone recording that suggests a possible motive behind the murder.
In response to the alarming situation, police have launched a search operation at the woman’s residence and have already taken her into custody for questioning at the Guijan police station.