Assam: Body of Man Discovered in Tinsukia; Family Suspects Foul Play

Family members suspect foul play, pointing to a woman from the same village as the prime suspect.
A shocking murder has unfolded in Assam’s Tinsukia, where the body of a man was discovered early Monday morning in a forest.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Samir Gohain, a resident of Natun Gaon in Guijan, Tinsukia district, who had been reported missing since Saturday.

Family members suspect foul play, pointing to a woman from the same village as the prime suspect. It has been revealed that Samir had been in a close relationship with this woman, raising suspicions about her involvement in his death. The family has obtained a phone recording that suggests a possible motive behind the murder.

In response to the alarming situation, police have launched a search operation at the woman’s residence and have already taken her into custody for questioning at the Guijan police station.

