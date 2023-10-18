Guwahati: Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances at Rukminigaon

The body of a middle-aged man was discovered under mysterious circumstances in an apartment in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon area on Wednesday morning.
The body was identified as that of an individual named Jyotish Talukdar.
According to sources, the body was found dumped in a drain inside the building premises. Talukdar was employed as the caretaker of the apartment building.
The cause of his death is yet to be established.
Dispur police reached the scene upon receiving information and have initiated an investigation into the death.