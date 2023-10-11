Assam: Naked Body of Woman Found Hanging; Rape & Murder Suspected

In a sensational incident, the naked body of a woman was found hanging with hands and mouth tied in Chapar under Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday morning.
According to sources, the body was found in an abandoned house inside the jungle in Chagalkhuti village area.
After the incident was reported to the police, the body was recovered in the presence of a magistrate at the spot.
It is suspected that the woman might have been raped and killed by some miscreants, however, the exact cause of her death will be known after a post-mortem examination.
The son of the woman said, “My mother used to live alone in the house and was surviving on the money that my younger brother sent her. I am working as a farm labourer and was off to the field this morning when I received a call saying my mother is dead.”
He further said, “After my father died 15 years ago, my mother remarried this man named Sahidul Islam and I suspect he killed my mother in such a manner that her face is unrecognizable. I demand justice for the horrific killing of my mother.”