Guwahati: Body Found Under Saraighat Bridge

The body of an unidentified person was found under Saraighat bridge in North Guwahati on Saturday.

The lifeless body was first spotted by locals, who immediately informed authorities.

Later, Jalukbari police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.

It is suspected that the man was pushed off a moving train from atop the bridge, sources said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Recently, the body of a newborn baby boy was found floating in the Bahini river in Guwahati.

The body was recovered at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road in Guwahati city.

Prima facie it appears that the baby died due to drowning, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem report, the police said.

Moreover, there were no external injury marks on the body.

According to some of the locals, the baby was born just a day prior.