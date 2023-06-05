Guwahati: Body Of Man Drowned In Pond Near ASTU Recovered

The body of a man was recovered on Monday near the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) after he had reportedly drowned in a pond near the campus.
As per initial reports, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a recovery operation during which the body was recovered from the pond.
According to the information received, the person had gone to take a bath in the pond on Sunday when he drowned there. He was identified as Samar Deka.
Upon searching for him when he did not return, his belongings including a mobile phone, footwear, and clothing were found beside the pond. Later on, SDRF was called in who was able to recover the body today.
Elsewhere, an outing to Guwahati’s Sukreswar Ghat turned fatal for a boy of probably 15 to 16 years old as he was thought to have drowned in the Brahmaputra River on Saturday evening.
Initial reports stated the youth along with his five other friends went to the ghat to take a bath amidst scorching heat condition in the city. They all ventured deep into the water while bathing in the river; however, one of them did not return and was feared to have drowned.
The missing boy has been identified as Zahid Ahmed, a 10th standard student from Guwahati’s Birubari locality. Following the incident, a team of river police and SDRF personnel launched a search operation for the boy on Sunday morning.
Speaking to the media, one of the SDRF personnel said, “We got information that yesterday evening, a youth got drowned in the Brahmaputra River while bathing, however, due to darkness, our team couldn’t launch the search operation. Today morning, we resumed the search operation from 6 am onwards.”
It may be noted that the SDRF personnel also stated that another drowning incident was reported near Kasomari Ghat in Guwahati the day before.