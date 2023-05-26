Two Youths Missing in Separate Drowning Incidents in Assam; Search Operations Launched

In separate incidents of drowning, two youths have gone missing in different parts of Assam on Friday.
The first incident occurred at Kakochang Waterfalls near Bokakhat, where a young man disappeared while swimming.
The missing individual is believed to be from Tezpur. Rescue teams are tirelessly combing the area to locate the youth and ensure his safe return.
In the second incident, which took place at the Dikhow river in Sivasagar’s Amguri, a young man named Abidur Rahman has gone missing.
It is suspected that he may have been intentionally driven into the river by a teammate. The local authorities have swiftly acted on the situation and apprehended a youth named Papu in connection with the incident.
Rescue operations are currently underway in both locations, with teams employing all available resources to locate the missing individuals.
Earlier on May 15, two minor girls died after drowning in a pond in Assam’s Cachar district. The two deceased minor girls were identified as Afsana Begum and Fatima Begum.
The incident was reported at a pond located near Dumkar village.
According to information, the duo fell into the pond while attempting to wash their hands. The incident occurred when both of them were returning home from school.