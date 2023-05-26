Two Youths Missing in Separate Drowning Incidents in Assam; Search Operations Launched

Rescue operations are currently underway in both locations, with teams employing all available resources to locate the missing individuals.

Earlier on May 15, two minor girls died after drowning in a pond in Assam’s Cachar district. The two deceased minor girls were identified as Afsana Begum and Fatima Begum.

The incident was reported at a pond located near Dumkar village.

According to information, the duo fell into the pond while attempting to wash their hands. The incident occurred when both of them were returning home from school.