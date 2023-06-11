Guwahati: Body Of Man Missing For 4 Days Floats Up At Lachit Ghat

The body of a person who had gone missing while bathing in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Morigaon district, floated up at the Lachit Ghat in Guwahati on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Moirabari town in the Morigaon district of Assam on Wednesday last week. The youth had gone along with his friends to take a bath in the Brahmaputra River when he went missing.
The deceased was identified as one Gulzar. Four days after he went missing, his body was recovered today at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.
The body of a man was recovered on June 5 near the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) after he had reportedly drowned in a pond near the campus.
Reports stated, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a recovery operation during which the body was recovered from the pond.
According to the information received, the person had gone to take a bath in the pond when he drowned there. He was identified as Samar Deka.
Upon searching for him when he did not return, his belongings including a mobile phone, footwear, and clothing were found beside the pond. Later on, SDRF was called in who was able to recover the body on that day.