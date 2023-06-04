Guwahati: Teen Drowns While Bathing in Brahmaputra River at Sukreswar Ghat

An outing to Guwahati’s Sukreswar Ghat turned fatal for a boy of probably 15 to 16 years old as he believed to have drowned in the Brahmaputra River on Saturday evening.
According to initial reports, the youth along with his five other friends went to the ghat to take a bath amidst scorching heat condition in the city. They all ventured deep into the water while bathing in the river; however, one of them was feared drowned.
The missing boy has been identified as Zahid Ahmed, a 10th standard student from Guwahati’s Birubari locality.
Following the incident, a team of river police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have launched a search operation in search of the boy on Sunday morning.
Speaking to the media, one of the SDRF personnel said, “We got information that yesterday evening, a youth got drowned in the Brahmaputra River while bathing, however, due to darkness, our team couldn’t launch the search operation. Today morning, we resumed the search operation from 6 am onwards.”
The SDRF personnel also stated that yesterday another drowning incident was reported near Kasomari Ghat in Guwahati.
“Yesterday, a youth from Geetanagar locality along with his friend came to take a bath in the river. While, one of them was rescued, the other one died due to drowning,” added the SDRF personnel.
Meanwhile, a youth from Assam’s Dhubri allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the mighty Brahmaputra River in Jugamaya ghat on Saturday.
The deceased youth has been identified as Vicky Malo.
A suicide note was also recovered from his diary by the Dhubri police.
The rescue operation by SDRF personnel is underway, however, the youth is yet to be traced.