Guwahati: Body of Fancy Bazar Resident Found in Brahmaputra, Probe Underway

A man from the Marwari community was found dead in the Brahmaputra near Fancy Bazar on Sunday, triggering concerns in the area. The body was recovered at Sukreswar Ghat and identified as Kamal Jain, a resident of Jail Road, Fancy Bazar.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that it could be a case of suicide. The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem, and the Fancy Bazar police have initiated further investigation.

Young Woman’s Body Found in Dighalipukhuri, Mystery Shrouds Incident

A day earlier, on Saturday, a young woman’s body was found under mysterious circumstances in Dighalipukhuri, creating a sensation in the city. The deceased has been identified as Deepshikha Nath, a resident of Satgaon.

According to reports, she had been missing since Saturday evening, and her family had filed a missing person report at Satgaon Police Station earlier on Sunday. Sources indicate that she was mentally unstable. Upon receiving information, Satgaon Police reached the scene and launched an investigation. Initial findings suggest the possibility of suicide.

