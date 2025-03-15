Guwahati: Man Murdered in Basistha During Holi Celebration; Prime Suspect on Run

A shocking murder occurred during Holi celebrations at Bhairab Baba Path in Bengali Basti, Basistha, Guwahati, where a 40-year-old man, Tabu Das, was brutally assaulted and killed by a youth named Bekra.

According to police reports, the incident occurred while the group was consuming alcohol, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned violent. Bekra attacked Tabu Das, inflicting fatal injuries.