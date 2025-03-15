Guwahati: Man Murdered in Basistha During Holi Celebration; Prime Suspect on Run

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka said, “The incident occurred under the influence of alcohol when an argument escalated into a violent attack. Following the assault, Tabu Das was being taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an ambulance but succumbed to his injuries on the way.”
Key Details of the Incident:
-
The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Tabu Das.
-
The prime accused, Bekra alias Shankar Biswas, is currently absconding.
-
Two others, Nripendra Chandra Biswas and Subhash Roy, have been detained for questioning.
-
All four individuals—Tabu Das, Bekra, Nripendra Chandra Biswas, and Subhash Roy—had been drinking together before an argument broke out.
-
In the heat of the moment, Bekra physically assaulted Tabu Das, leading to his death.
Meanwhile, the city police have launched a manhunt for the prime suspect, and further investigation is underway.
