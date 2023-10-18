Guwahati: Body Of Man Found In Sewer At Satgaon

The mortal remains of a man was found in Guwahati's Satgaon area on Wednesday, reports stated.
As per preliminary reports, the body of the deceased man was found in a sewer near Dalbari Bathou temple at Satgaon.
The deceased person was identified as one Jiten Barua, a resident of Kailash Nagar in Guwahati's Panjabari.
According to the information received, the deceased was a retired employee of the defence forces' military engineering services (MES) department.
Prima facie, it is being thought that the person succumbed due to sudden rise in blood pressure.
Meanwhile, Satgaon Police has reached the scene and recovered the body of the deceased. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.