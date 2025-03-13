Guwahati: Man's Body Found on Pandu-Kamakhya Road, Murder Suspected

The body of a man was discovered near the newly constructed Pandu-Kamakhya road, prompting a police investigation into a suspected murder.

The deceased has been identified as Jitu Kumar, a resident of Gotanagar. His body was found near the Assam Tourism Development Corporation office in Pandu, with both legs completely fractured and visible injury marks, indicating foul play.

Jalukbari Police, along with CID and forensic teams, arrived at the scene and initiated a preliminary investigation. Sources indicate that city police suspect Kumar was murdered and his body was discarded at the site.

According to family members, Jitu Kumar had been missing since 5 PM yesterday. Following his disappearance, his relatives lodged a missing person complaint at Jalukbari Police Station late at night. His body was discovered the next morning at the Assam Tourism Development Corporation premises.

His brother-in-law has provided crucial information to the police, aiding the ongoing investigation.

