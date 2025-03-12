Schoolgirl Stalked and Attacked in Guwahati, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati, a ninth-grade student and her mother were forced to seek police protection after being repeatedly harassed and threatened by a youth.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Dhanmoni Das, had been allegedly stalking the girl for an extended period.

According to reports, the accused attacked the girl multiple times in public and even threatened to throw acid on her after she rejected his advances. He also issued death threats to the girl's mother and allegedly harassed them with obscene gestures. Additionally, he reportedly edited and circulated the girl's photos on social media.

The situation escalated when Dhanmoni allegedly attempted to enter the girl's residence with a sharp weapon. The victim’s family also accused him of demanding money from them.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the family immediately alerted the police via the Dial 100 helpline. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended the accused.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting concerns over women’s safety in the city.

Also Read: Sword-Wielding Man Storms Guwahati Apartment, Attempts to Forcibly Take Woman