Guwahati: Body Of Man With Injury Marks Found Near Barsarapa Stadium

In a shocking incident, the mortal remains of a man was found in Guwahati's Barsapara locality on Wednesday.
Preliminary reports stated that the body was found near the Gate number 7 of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
The deceased was identified as one Prakash Bodo. Prima facie, it looked like a case of mugging where the assailants left the victim dead.
According to reports, there was no purse, mobile phone or other personal belongings on the body when it was found, pointing towards a possible armed robbery attempt.
The body also had injury marks on the back, officials said.
Further details are awaited in connection with the matter.