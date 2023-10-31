Guwahati: Half-Decomposed Body Of Man Found In Jalukbari

A half-decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from near the banks of River Brahmaputra in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Tuesday morning.
While it is suspected that the man was murdered and dumped on the river banks, the exact cause of his death is yet to be established.
The body was first spotted by local passers-by who immediately informed the police.
Jalukbari police reached the scene soon after and commenced an investigation into the matter at hand.
Earlier today, a youth was allegedly found dead at a rehabilitation centre in Maligaon area. The deceased youth, identified as Mitra Taud (25), was found dead inside the common room of the rehab centre.
The incident was reported from ‘Saanvi Wellness Foundation’, a de-addiction counseling and rehabilitation centre. Sources informed that the now deceased youth, who hails from Assam’s Dhemaji district, had been staying at the rehab centre for the past five months.
The exact cause of his death is yet to be established. City police have reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.