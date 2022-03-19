Guwahati News

Guwahati: Body Of Minor Girl Recovered From Khanapara Flyover

The girl is thought to have been hit by moving vehicles on the highway, resulting in her death.
Guwahati: Body Of Minor Girl Recovered From Khanapara Flyover

Body of minor girl recovered from Khanapara flyover| REPRESENTATIVE

Pratidin Time

In a shocking incident, the body of a minor girl was recovered on the flyover at Khanapara in Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place amidst the frolic that the Hunar Haat, organised at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, brought to the people.

The identity of the deceased minor is yet to be ascertained.

The girl is thought to have been hit by moving vehicles on the highway, resulting in her death.

Meanwhile, Basistha police have arrived at the location and taken charge of proceedings.

Further details await.

Also Read
Actor Akshay Kumar Invited To Visit Kaziranga
Guwahati
khanapara

Related Stories

No stories found.