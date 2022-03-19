Guwahati: Body Of Minor Girl Recovered From Khanapara Flyover

In a shocking incident, the body of a minor girl was recovered on the flyover at Khanapara in Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place amidst the frolic that the Hunar Haat, organised at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, brought to the people.

The identity of the deceased minor is yet to be ascertained.

The girl is thought to have been hit by moving vehicles on the highway, resulting in her death.

Meanwhile, Basistha police have arrived at the location and taken charge of proceedings.

Further details await.