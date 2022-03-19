Actor Akshay Kumar Invited To Visit Kaziranga

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday invited bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to visit the renowned national park.

The invitation came as a gesture of gratitude after the actor had donated Rs 1 crore for the animal welfare of the park. The donation was made in 2019 under the chief minister’s relief fund.

In light of the substandard situation that the wild animals of the park found themselves in due to floods in the state, Kumar had donated the amount and said that he was heartbroken to know about the devastating impact that the floods had in Assam.

His tweet read, “All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hours of crisis. I'd like to donate 1 Cr each to the CM relief fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.”