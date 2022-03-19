Actor Akshay Kumar Invited To Visit Kaziranga

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday invited bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to visit the renowned national park.
The invitation came as a gesture of gratitude after the actor had donated Rs 1 crore for the animal welfare of the park. The donation was made in 2019 under the chief minister’s relief fund.
In light of the substandard situation that the wild animals of the park found themselves in due to floods in the state, Kumar had donated the amount and said that he was heartbroken to know about the devastating impact that the floods had in Assam.
His tweet read, “All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hours of crisis. I'd like to donate 1 Cr each to the CM relief fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.”
In their tweet inviting the actor, the national park showed off the works that were undertaken with his donation.
“Shri Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar, your donation is used for construction of high land, floating camps, anti-poaching camps and development of wetland,” the tweet read.
The Donga Anti poaching camp, Karasing anti poaching camp, Potahi wetland, Bandardubi road cum highland and the floating camp which were either rebuilt or renovated with the amount donation by Kumar, was shown in the video shared by Kaziranga authority.
We cordially invite you to visit the wild paradise 'Kaziranga', the tweet further read.
Meanwhile, the actor replied saying, "This made my day Thank you so much for the invitation to @kaziranga_, will definitely plan a visit soon."