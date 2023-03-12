Guwahati: Body of Newborn Boy Found Floating in Bahini River

The body of a newborn baby boy was found floating in the Bahini river in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

The body was recovered at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road in Guwahati city.

The incident was reported after locals called the Gorchuk Police about the body.

The body was sent for a post mortem and the case is being investigated, said a police official.

Prima facie it appears that the baby died due to drowning, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem report, the police said further.

Moreover, there are no external injury marks on the body.

According to some of the locals, it was a baby who was born just the day before.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, one of the locals said, “We saw the body of the infant floating in the Bahini River, behind the ISBT locality. We immediately informed the police about the body. The police officials then took the body for a post mortem.”

“It seems people now have turned devil, they have no sympathy and love for their own baby, and thus, they treat them like animals,” said another local.