Guwahati: Body With Visible Neck Injury Found In Bamunimaidan Railway Tracks

An unidentified body was discovered on the railway tracks in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area on Wednesday morning.
According to sources, the body, which had injury marks on his neck, was found lying on the tracks. The injury on the deceased’s neck is evident and points to a possible accident or foul play.
Local residents immediately informed the railway police after discovering the lifeless body on the railway tracks.
The identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed at the time of filing this report. The railway police have arrived at the scene and launched an investigation in to the incident.