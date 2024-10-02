Assam: Train Runs Over Two Youths Gaming On Railway Tracks

Two youths tragically lost their lives after being struck by a speeding train in Assam’s Hojai district this morning.
The deceased have been identified as Aftab Ali and Sharifuddin from Bhuyanpatti locality.
According to sources, the duo was engrossed in online gaming while wearing headphones while sitting on the rail tracks.
The lack of awareness of their surroundings while engaged in gaming is the sole contributor to the fatal accident.
Local police rushed to the scene after being notified and recovered the bodies of post-mortem.