Hojai

Assam: Train Runs Over Two Youths Gaming On Railway Tracks

According to sources, the duo was engrossed in online gaming while wearing headphones while sitting on the rail tracks.
Assam: Train Runs Over Two Youths Gaming On Railway Tracks
Assam: Train Runs Over Two Youths Gaming On Railway TracksRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Two youths tragically lost their lives after being struck by a speeding train in Assam’s Hojai district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Aftab Ali and Sharifuddin from Bhuyanpatti locality.

According to sources, the duo was engrossed in online gaming while wearing headphones while sitting on the rail tracks.

The lack of awareness of their surroundings while engaged in gaming is the sole contributor to the fatal accident.

Local police rushed to the scene after being notified and recovered the bodies of post-mortem.

Assam: Train Runs Over Two Youths Gaming On Railway Tracks
Headphones In Ears, Assam Youth Killed By Train While Crossing Tracks
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
hojai>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/hojai/assam-train-runs-over-two-youths-gaming-on-railway-tracks
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com