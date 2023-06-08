Guwahati: Bondona Kalita Denies Involvement In Murder Case

Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband and mother-in-law, made another appearance before the special court on Thursday.
Refuting the allegations against her, Bondona vehemently denied any involvement in the heinous crime. During the court proceedings, she hinted at the possibility of revealing crucial information at the appropriate time.
A comprehensive 1630-page charge sheet was filed against Bondona by Assam police earlier, outlining the evidence and testimonies gathered during the investigation.
Meanwhile, the other two accomplices of Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka, also appeared before the court today for the hearing.
Bondona killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuffing the parts in a refrigerator.
According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Having committed the murder, the accused cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.
Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey.
It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore.