Guwahati: Murder Akin Shraddha Walkar Case Has City In Shock

A murder akin to the Shraddha Walkar case took place in Guwahati where a woman has been accused to have killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuffing the parts in a refrigerator.

According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Having committed the murder, the accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.

The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore.

The accomplices of Bondona Kalita, who helped her in committing the murder have been identified as Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka. They helped in killing the two and later in disposing off the bodies.

The entire incident of murder is thought to have taken shape out of the prime accused having relations outside her marriage.