Guwahati: 'Boutiques of India Festive' Exhibition Showcases Special Collections

Keeping upcoming festive seasons in mind, the BOI brings special collections for Rakhi and Sawan Sinjara from across the country exclusively for Guwahati.

Boutiques of India Exhibitions brings this exclusively curated show featuring Fashion, Bridal Wear, Home Decor, Handloom, Jewellery, Accessories, Kids wear along with Men’s wear. The exhibition is open from 11 am to 9 pm with a free entry to all.