Guwahati: 'Boutiques of India Festive' Exhibition Showcases Special Collections

One of the most premium and prestigious exhibitions in the country, Boutiques of India (BOI) Festive Exhibitions is underway at Vivanta By Taj in Guwahati's Khanapara.
BOI two-days-long 38th Edition of "Fashion & Lifestyle'' Exhibitions was inaugurated by Siddharth Garodia (BNI Regional Executive Director), RJ Mandy (Cluster Programming Head at Radio Gupshup 94.3 FM), Divya Siotia (Founder of Wommaniaas), Payal Agarwal Jain (CEO Boss Network) jointly in presence of Director of Boutiques of India Exhibition Smt. Mira Devi Aggarwal, Founder & CEO Boutiques of India Exhibition Sanjjay Aggarwal along with other dignitaries.
Keeping upcoming festive seasons in mind, the BOI brings special collections for Rakhi and Sawan Sinjara from across the country exclusively for Guwahati.
Boutiques of India Exhibitions brings this exclusively curated show featuring Fashion, Bridal Wear, Home Decor, Handloom, Jewellery, Accessories, Kids wear along with Men’s wear. The exhibition is open from 11 am to 9 pm with a free entry to all.
The two-day long Exhibition has more than 55 stalls and celebrates Designer Dresses, Jewelleries, Home Décor Products, Apparels, Accessories and others from across the States of the country to benefit the changing trends of fashion and lifestyle.
The brands are hand-picked from across the country, keeping in mind the local taste in Fashion with premium brands from all over the country. Apart from curating lifestyle exhibitions, BOI in its every edition dedicates space and does activities for charity. The concept has been developed in association with the Ladies Circle India 158 (Guwahati).
Many NGOs working primarily for women have benefited through us. He believes BOI is not only a place to shop but is also a business platform for many small budding entrepreneurs who have dreams to do something big in life. The two day event will have free entry and will be open for all giving a good opportunity for the shoppers to fulfill their requisites.