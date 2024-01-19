Guwahati Boy Among 19 Selected for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

Bringing glory to Assam, a boy from Guwahati has been selected as one among 19 students who will receive the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024.
As per reports, the 16-year-old boy named Saiyam Majumdar has earned his place in this distinguished list through his remarkable contributions as a professional snake rescuer and dedicated wildlife expert. He also has a keen interest in rescuing dogs.
Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024 to 19 exceptional children in an award ceremony which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22, 2024.
According to official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on January 23, 2024.
Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani will interact with the children and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories along with Minister of State, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai.
The award will be conferred upon 19 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Art and Culture (7), Bravery (1), Innovation (1), Science & Technology (1), Social Service (4), and Sports (5). There are 9 boys and 10 girls among the awardees belonging to 18 States and UTs including 2 Aspirational Districts.
The Government of India confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievement. The awards are conferred upon the children in the age group 5 – 18 years, for their excellence in seven categories, viz. Art & Culture, Bravery, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service and Sports, which deserve national recognition. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal and a Certificate.