Guwahati Boy Among 19 Selected for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

The Government of India confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievement. The awards are conferred upon the children in the age group 5 – 18 years, for their excellence in seven categories, viz. Art & Culture, Bravery, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service and Sports, which deserve national recognition. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal and a Certificate.