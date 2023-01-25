Assam’s Young Tabla Artist Receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

A young tabla artist from Assam was conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

The young artist has been identified as Shreya Bhattacharjee who received the award at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Sharing a photo of Shreya interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Twitter, he wrote, “Shreya Bhattacharjee, a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee, is a table artist who has a record for playing the Tabla for the longest duration. She has also been honoured at forums like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts. Had a very good interaction with her.”

It may be mentioned that the Government of India confers the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievements.

The children in the age-group 5-18 years are conferred with the awards for their excellence. Each awardee of the award receives a medal and a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh and a certificate.

This year, the Puraskar was conferred upon 11 children from across the country in the following field: