Guwahati Braces for Flood Threat as CM Issues Urgent Rain Alert

As Guwahati reels under relentless rainfall, the city has been placed on high alert, with the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issuing a direct warning to residents: stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for more rain in the coming days. Several parts of the city have already recorded over 110 mm of rainfall, raising fears of waterlogging, traffic paralysis, and landslides.

The Chief Minister’s Office, in an early morning post, flagged the gravity of the situation. “Heavy rain is expected in Assam over the next 2–3 days. Guwahati City has already recorded over 110 mm in several areas. More rain may lead to waterlogging, traffic delays, and landslides. Authorities are on alert,” the advisory read.

The warning comes amid a deluge of rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department’s monitoring stations, which confirm the intensity of the downpour across both Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. AAU, Jorhat Highway Site reported 115 mm, while Guwahati clocked 112.5 mm, and Mirza Circle Office followed close at 110 mm—figures that mark some of the heaviest spells this year.

With the ground already saturated, the city is staring at the twin threats of urban flooding and hillside slips, particularly in vulnerable zones like Basistha, Chandrapur, and Khetri. Emergency teams have been placed on standby, and urban infrastructure—already strained by ongoing construction and inadequate drainage—is expected to be tested further.

This fresh crisis adds to Guwahati’s long-standing struggle with monsoon disruptions. The CM’s unambiguous warning signals not just caution but urgency, as the administration attempts to stay ahead of a developing emergency. Residents have been asked to monitor official updates, stock essentials, and cooperate with authorities.

As the rains show no sign of abating, Guwahati must once again confront its monsoon vulnerabilities—this time with little margin for error.

