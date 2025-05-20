Zoo Drainage Plan Triggers Flood Fears for Bishnu Path Residents

Residents of Bishnu Path, a small bylane in Jonali near R.G. Baruah Road, have raised serious concerns over the Assam State Zoo’s ongoing drainage project, which allegedly channels the zoo's rainwater directly through their already flood-prone locality. The move, locals claim, is set to turn their lane into a virtual waterway, exacerbating flood risks during heavy rains.

The Assam State Zoo has begun constructing a drainage system within its premises to manage accumulated rainwater. However, the new drainage outlet is reportedly directed through Bishnu Path, eventually discharging into the Bharalu River. This has alarmed residents, who argue that their bylane lacks a proper drainage network and is already frequently inundated by overflow from the Bharalu during monsoons.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a local resident said that, “Water from the zoo already flows through our bylane. During rains, Bharalu overflows from one side, and the zoo water comes from the other, flooding our entire area. Now, the authorities have constructed a reservoir in front of the zoo gate and are channelling all the water toward the Bharalu river, right through our street. When Bharalu is already overflowing, this redirected water collects in our area, causing flooding. If this continues, our bylane will be completely submerged.”

Residents also highlighted the deteriorated state of the local drainage infrastructure. “The drains are partially broken and inadequate to carry heavy water flow. With the zoo drainage added, flooding is inevitable,” said another resident.

Adding to their grievances, the residents allege that their attempts to raise the issue with the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Assam State Zoo were met with apathy. “We met the DFO and even requested him to visit our area to understand the situation. But he refused to listen and insisted that the drainage plan would proceed as scheduled,” said a local.

