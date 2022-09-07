Guwahati: Brick Manufacturer Zerund Receives Rs 7.8 Crores Seed Funding

Zerund, a Guwahati-based manufacturer of sustainable bricks, has received Rs 7.8 Crores seed funding from a clutch of strategic private investors including Dreamweaver Investments.

The investment was facilitated via the Gruhas ASPIRE accelerator program, a joint initiative of Gruhas Proptech Fund, The DLF Family office and Anthill Ventures.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gruhas Proptech Fund promoters, Abhijeet Pai from the Puzzolana Group, Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha and Rahul Talwar, Director, DLF Family Office felicitated the Gruhas ASPIRE cohort at a ceremony held on Wednesday at NEDFi (North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd) Convention Centre in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Started in 2018 by civil engineering classmates David Gogoi, Mousum Talukdar and Rupam Choudhury from Assam Engineering College, Zerund has brick manufacturing plants in Assam’s Guwahati and Pathsala.

The company manufactures high-grade, lightweight bricks which utilize 70 per cent waste material, including plastic and fly ash. The fly ash is sourced from the National Thermal Plant Corporation (NTPC) unit in Kokrajhar.

The company will use the new funding to increase its annual production capacity, which stands at more than 25 lakh bricks and expand its sales and distribution network beyond Assam to other Indian states in the coming months.