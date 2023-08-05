Guwahati: Brother-Sister Duo Goes Missing on Way to School in Basistha

A kidnapping case has rocked the city as a brother and sister duo went missing from Guwahati’s Basistha while they were on their way to school on Friday.
The two missing children have been identified as Prince Shyamant, a class 2 student of CK Academy, and Sony Shyamant, a class 9 student of Happy Montessori School.
A case has been registered at Basistha police station in connection with the incident and the police are investigating the matter.
The police have also alerted the neighboring districts and states to trace the whereabouts of the children. The family and friends of the children have appealed to the public to help them find their loved ones.
Earlier on July 13, a 20-year-old college student went missing from Sualkuchi under Assam’s Kamrup district.
The missing youth, identified as one Manab Priyam Nath, was pursuing his graduation at a college there.
It is learned that Nath had gone out of his house leaving his mobile phone and bike behind. He has been untraceable since.
Following his disappearance, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the Sualkuchi police station.