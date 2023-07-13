Assam

Missing Person Alert For College Student In Sualkuchi

The missing youth, identified as one Manab Priyam Nath, is pursuing his graduation at a college there.
Pratidin Time

A 20-year-old college student has gone missing from Sualkuchi under Assam’s Kamrup district. 

According to information, the youth has been missing since Monday (July 10). 

The missing youth, identified as one Manab Priyam Nath, was pursuing his graduation at a college there.

Sources said that Nath went missing from Gandhmow village on Monday. It is learned that Nath had gone out of his house leaving his mobile phone and bike behind. He has been untraceable since.

Following his disappearance, the family members have lodged a missing complaint at Sualkuchi police station.

If anyone finds his whereabouts, kindly contact local police or reach the following mobile numbers – 8822082581, 9365953384.

