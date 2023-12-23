Guwahati: Builder Duo In Trouble After Buying Land From Fake Dealer

Dispur Police in Guwahati on Saturday arrested two people who allegedly bought lands from fake land dealers.
This comes amid heightened vigil against land scam cases following shocking revelations that officials of the district commissioner's office were involved in the matter.
Over the past few days, several arrests have been made with the police nabbing fake land dealers as well as those who produce counterfeit land documents.
According to the reports today, two builders identified as Ajay Sharma and Pankaj Biswas, had bought land from fake land dealers. The lands had been purchased in the name of Balaji Constructions and they were supposed to develop that land.
The matter came to the fore after Dispur Police nabbed a notorious fake land dealer named Devjit Nath, from whom they came to know about the duo.
According to officials, the piece of land at Daranda Lane in the Panjabari area of Guwahati was purchased in 2022.
Meanwhile, the family members of the two builders said that the duo was in trouble because of Devjit Nath and that they were innocent.
Further details are awaited.