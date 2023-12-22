Guwahati Police Busts Fake Land Document Racket; 5 Arrested

A group of five land brokers has been nabbed by the police in Guwahati’s Bharalu area for their alleged involvement in a racket of preparing counterfeit documents, reports emerged on Friday.
The five accused persons are namely Tuman Das (25), Amulya Kalita (56), Niren Choudhary (55), Pankaj Das (56) and Raham Rohman (44), sources said.
The accused were nabbed from the BKB Road in the Bharalu locality earlier today. The accused were allegedly engaged in producing counterfeit land documents for a long time in the Bharalu area. Many forged documents were seized from the group of land brokers, reports said.
According to reports, on December 11, an FIR was submitted by a complainant named Gayatri Sarma. According to the FIR, a plot of land measuring 1K-4L under Dag number 115 and Patta number 1021 at the TRP road in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh bears the names of Late Debendra Goswami and two of his brothers as the owners.
The FIR further stated that when the legal heirs moved to Circle Office to transfer the ownership, they got to know that a man named Manik Das moved the designated office for mutation showing a registered Sale Deed made in 1995.
The complainant alleged that the Sale Deed was forged. Accordingly, a case registered as C/No.362/2023 U/S 420/406/409/468/471/34 IPC was lodged at the Bharalumukh Police Station and an investigation was initiated into it.
Reportedly, in the investigations it was found that the sale deed was made fraudulently by putting an unauthorized backdate entry in the Volume Book of the Sub-Registrar's office and grabbing the piece of valuable land.
The main accused Manik Das died in April, 2023, reports said. After his expiry, the plot of land was occupied by a man named Amulya Kalita and five others, sources added. Based on the evidence collected by the police, the five persons were arrested in connection with the case today.
Among the five accused, two of them have been sent to jail, sources said. The other three are under five-day custody of the police and their interrogation is underway.
It may also be noted that three employees of the Sub-Registrar Office who were already nabbed as accused in cases lodged at other police stations were also shown arrested in connection with this case, reports claimed. The three accused employees are Debasish Baruah (37), Sadoy Kumar Deka (39) and Nitul Ch Das (21).