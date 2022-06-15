Guwahati News

Guwahati: Bus Bursts Into Flames At Adabari

Onlookers said that one of the buses parked alongside the road suddenly burst into flames.
Several buses catch fire in Adabari in Guwahati
Several buses of the state transport department mysteriously caught fire at Adabari in Guwahati on Wednesday night.

The incident took place opposite the Bimal Auto showroom in Adabari.

According to reports, as many as four buses were gutted in the fire.

The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

Soon the fire spread to several other buses parked aside it.

