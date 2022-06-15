Nagaland Congress Condemns Continued Questioning Of Rahul Gandhi

The president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), K Therie on Wednesday expressed anguish over the continued harassment of Rahul Gandhi for over 25 hours over three days.

Claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier termed the allegations against Rahul Gandhi as false and the matter was left there, Therie said now the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at the instance of the BJP Government is questioning both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are part of the Sec-25 ‘Not for Profit’ company, “because they are spirited democratic leaders questioning the wrongs of Prime Minister Modi and his Government.”

NPCC working president, V Lasuh, NPCC general secretary, Shaboh Konyak and NPCC secretary, Rajiv Das were also present.

Addressing the media, the NPCC president said the ED has become a political tool and condemned their attitude and actions looking to find fault with Rahul Gandhi who has given over 25 hrs but they have been unable to find a fault.

While they accuse of Gandhi of non cooperation, Therie said since there is no guilty conscience, the ED will continue to get the same answers.

He also said the ED may even arrest him on one pretext or the other but Rahul Gandhi will not be cowed down. He will continue to stand for the people and the nation as he has no guilty conscience, said Therie.

Therie also lamented that in Nagaland there is blatant evidence of money laundering but they remain senseless to these. He said, in so many cases involving BJP leaders, there is no questioning while they continue to harass the leaders in opposition.

Asserting the nation has lost democracy Therie said this is not the justice and equality the citizens expect.

Therie further said that the use of government agencies against any leader questioning the government while standing for the people amounts to legal terror-another face of Fascism.