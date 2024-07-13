Guwahati: Businessman Found Murdered In Hatigaon

A businessman was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves in the tight-knit community.
It is suspected that the victim man, identified as Syed Ali, was allegedly murdered by two of his friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday night. Both of them have now gone traceless.
Sources informed that Ali had been residing at the rented house for the last two months with his family. At the time of the crime, Ali was alone as his family had gone to their hometown for summer vacations.
Meanwhile, local police arrived at the crime scene upon being notified and recovered the body for post-mortem examination.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Recently, a man was found dead inside a gunny bag in city's Maligaon area. Jalukbari Police, who have the jurisdiction of the case, arrested two women and two men over the incident on Friday.
Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta, alias Raghu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, ran a transport business in Guwahati and lived on rent in the Paltan Bazar area. Early on Thursday morning, his body was found inside a gunny sack in the city's Maligaon locality. The family members later identified the body and demanded justice and strict action against the accused.
As per reports, the police now suspect a love affair behind the brutal murder. The four accused were taken into custody from Kamakhya in Guwahati and from Barpeta, officials said.