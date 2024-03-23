Guwahati: Businessman Goes Missing; Abduction & Murder Suspected

In a sensational incident, a businessman was allegedly abducted by unknown miscreants in Guwahati on Saturday, reports said.
The entire incident unfolded after the businessman identified as Pradip Jaiswal, a resident of Fatasil went untraceable last Sunday. His mobile phone was reportedly switched off since then.
According to reports, Jaiswal's two-wheeler was recovered in Guwahati's Saraighat locality today. Further, a fake suicide note has also been recovered from the vehicle.
It is suspected that the note was written by the miscreants who kidnapped Jaiswal as the signature of the businessman and that of the suicide note doesn't not match, sources said. Further, it is also suspected that the businessman was killed after being abducted by the miscreants.
In connection to the incident, the family members of Pradip Jaiswal have submitted an FIR at the Fatasil Police Station.