Businessman Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Debt Dispute in Jorhat

“Two strangers arrived to our house two days ago, looking for my spouse. The person's name is Nabajit, and he presumably came to our house looking for money that my husband had borrowed. I was unaware of this until I asked my husband why they had come to our house. My husband told me that he had borrowed roughly Rs 15,000 to buy some supplies for the shop. Thus, I advised him to repay his loan at the earliest. Yesterday, the individual again arrived at our house looking for my spouse. But my husband wasn't home at the time. The person questioned if I was aware of the money that my husband had borrowed from him. I told them that my husband only told me about the Rs 15,000 cash that he had borrowed. The person denying the claim stated that the sum was Rs 80,000. He further stated that if he fails to refund the money, he will go to court. I tried contacting my husband's number, but he did not answer. I texted him on WhatsApp but received no response. The person took away his Pan and Aadhaar card,” said the wife of the deceased businessman.