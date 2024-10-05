Guwahati Businessman Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident; Locals Suspect Murder

A businessman lost his life in a hit-and-run accident at Shantipur Sluice gate area in Guwahati city on Friday night.
The deceased, identified as Saibuddin Ahmed, was allegedly mowed down by an unidentified vehicle, killing him on the spot.
Sources informed that the mishap occurred when Ahmed leaving his shop to return home.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses suspect that he was deliberately struck by the vehicle, which then fled the scene. They believe it may be a case of pre-meditated murder.
Local police arrived at the accident spot later and recovered the body for post-mortem.