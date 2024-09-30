Assam: Hit-And-Run in Nagaon Leaves Scooty Rider Critically Injured

A hit-and-run incident occurred on Monday in Assam's Nagaon, where a scooty rider was critically injured after being struck by a dumper.
The accident took place in the Samaguri Rangagorah area, involving a scooty with registration number AS-02 AD 1845.
The impact of the collision left the rider seriously injured, prompting immediate medical attention. The injured individual was swiftly rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Following the devastating accident, the driver of the dumper managed to flee the scene, evading authorities.
Local police have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for this incident.
Earlier on September 21, at least five people, including a child, were injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a dumper truck at Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
Sources reported that the ambulance bearing registration number 'AS 01-BY-0131' was transporting a dead body from Tezpur's Times Medical to Lakhimpur when it collided with a dumper truck at Block Tiniali. The impact left five individuals, including a child, injured.