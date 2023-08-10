Guwahati: Cannabis Seized, 2 Held At Kamakhya Railway Station
A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday intercepted a massive consignment of cannabis in Guwahati, reports emerged.
According to the preliminary reports, the cannabis consignment was intercepted and seized during a joint operation carried out at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati's Maligaon area.
Meanwhile, two persons were detained by the officials and charged with smuggling the contraband.
Officials informed that those detained in the matter told the police during interrogation that they were planning to transport the cannabis out of Assam and into Bihar.
Further details regarding the seizure are still awaited.
Earlier on Wednesday, another massive consignment of cannabis was seized by officials during an operation carried out in the northeastern state of Tripura.
As per initial reports, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials seized the cannabis consignment at Agartala Railway Station.
Officials informed that they found four bags and two sacks filled with cannabis. The seizure was weighed at around 37 kilograms.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the cannabis was meant to be transported to other states for peddling there before which it was caught.
However, upon seeing the officials, the smugglers made a run for it, officials said.
It came just a day after a massive consignment of cannabis was seized from a truck during a routine search operation at the inter-state border between Assam and Tripura, officials informed.