Guwahati: Cannabis Worth 5 Lakhs Seized From Railway Station

A massive consignment of cannabis was seized during an operation at Guwahati Railway Station at Paltan Bazar on Sunday.

According to reports, the entire seizure weighed around 51 kilograms. Officials informed that the seized cannabis is believed to be worth around Rs 5 lakhs in international markets.

Police officials informed that the cannabis was found concealed inside a batteries on a Rajdhani Express travelling downwards.

Cops further mentioned that they suspect the cannabis consignment was being smuggled from Dimapur and was headed to Bihar.