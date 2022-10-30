Guwahati: Cannabis Worth 5 Lakhs Seized From Railway Station

A massive consignment of cannabis was seized during an operation at Guwahati Railway Station at Paltan Bazar on Sunday.
According to reports, the entire seizure weighed around 51 kilograms. Officials informed that the seized cannabis is believed to be worth around Rs 5 lakhs in international markets.
Police officials informed that the cannabis was found concealed inside a batteries on a Rajdhani Express travelling downwards.
Cops further mentioned that they suspect the cannabis consignment was being smuggled from Dimapur and was headed to Bihar.
It may be noted that in another massive drug haul, cannabis worth Rs. 15 crores was seized in Assam’s Jorabat on October 27.
Under Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, police carried out an operation when they seized a truck, bearing registration number HR 38 T 2913, carrying cannabis weighing 2,500 kilograms.
The market value of the seized cannabis was Rs. 15 crores, officials informed. Moreover, the driver and handyman, identified as Ashok Kumar and Jitendra Kumar, hailing from Haryana and Uttarakhand were arrested.