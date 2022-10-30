Assam: Charaideo Cop Suspended For Negligence To Duty

The Officer in-Charge (OC) of Kakotibari Police Station in Assam’s Charaideo was suspended with immediate effect on Sunday.

According to reports, the police official was suspended following allegations of negligence while on duty.

The accused policeman has been identified as Sarath Saikia, the OC of Kakotibari Police Station.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that a female student had been attacked by a gang of miscreants at Japidhara. Even after repeated calls for help, police reached the site of the incident very late.

Following the incident, Saikia, the OC of the police station, was suspended as allegations of negligence were leveled against him.