Guwahati: Car Crashes Into Parked Cab, 2 Bikes at Commerce Point

Amid the rising accidents, a four-wheeler crashed into a parked Uber cab and two motorcycles injuring two people in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Sunday night.
The incident was reported at Commerce Point where a Honda City VX car, bearing the registration number AS06 P 6805, moving towards Chandmari from Ganeshguri ramped into a parked Uber cab, bearing the registration number AS25 CC 9088, and then two motorcycles.
Following the accident, two people sustained injuries, sources informed.
It is alleged that the driver of the Honda City was in an inebriated state when he ramped into the vehicles.
Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and took the vehicle into custody.