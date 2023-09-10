Guwahati: Car Falls in Roadside Drain Dug for Gas Pipeline Installation

In yet another incident, a luxury car fell in a roadside drain dug by Purba Bharati Gas Limited in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area on Sunday.
According to sources, the incident took place near Geeta Mandir where the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 EP 8700, fell in the roadside drain dug for the installation of gas pipeline.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident as of now.
It may be mentioned that this is not the first time such kind of incident took place in the city due to the drains dug for various purposes including water pipeline installation, power grid and others.
A month ago, a vehicle got stuck in a drain dug for installing water pipelines in Silpukhuri area. Sources informed that vehicle was stuck in the drain for several hours until it was rescued by the police.