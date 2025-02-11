Guwahati Car Theft Racket: Fraudster with Political Links Arrested

The Dispur Police in Guwahati have arrested a major fraudster, Saundarya Yogi, for his alleged involvement in a car theft racket. Yogi, a resident of Panjabari, was caught for renting vehicles and fraudulently selling them.
Reports indicate that Yogi is related to a minister’s wife, and new revelations about his fraudulent activities have surfaced, exposing him as a habitual offender.
On Monday, Dispur Police took him into custody after multiple complaints were filed against him for duping car owners. In a recent case, Yogi fraudulently sold a vehicle belonging to Guwahati-based car dealer Alokesh Borthakur. The car was initially rented out by a woman through Borthakur’s agency, from where Yogi took it on rent and later sold it to another individual.
The fraud came to light when the woman stopped receiving her rental payments and disabled the car’s GPS. This led to the vehicle being traced and recovered from Dispur. The car dealer and the woman immediately reported the case to the police.
Following the complaint, Dispur Police arrested Yogi and placed him in custody for three days. Sources indicate that multiple cases of fraud have been registered against him across several police stations in Guwahati and other locations.
Additionally, Yogi’s name had earlier surfaced in connection with a suicide case in Tinsukia, further raising concerns about his criminal record.
