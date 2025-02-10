Divyang Manch Assam President and Secretary Arrested in Job Fraud Case

Guwahati Police have arrested two senior members of Divyang Manch Assam for allegedly running a job scam by promising government jobs in exchange for money.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Navjeet Barman, President of Divyang Manch Assam, and Secretary, Semim Ahmed. Both the accused were apprehended late Sunday night from Boragaon following multiple complaints from victims.

According to reports, Ahmed and Barman lured job seekers by claiming to have connections that could secure them Grade III and Grade IV government positions in Assam. In return, they allegedly collected large sums of money, running into lakhs, from desperate candidates. However, when the promised jobs never materialized, the victims started demanding their money back.

The scam came to light after an audio recording of one of the accused demanding money went viral on social media. Some of the victims later filed an FIR at Paltan Bazar Police Station, leading to an official investigation.

Further reports suggest that the accused used the fraudulently collected money for lavish vacations and purchasing expensive vehicles. Police are currently interrogating the duo to uncover further details about their operations and identify any other possible accomplices.

